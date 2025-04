Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov’s coach, Elnur Mammadli, has responded to the judoka’s absence from the European Championship with a heartfelt message.

Mammadli took to social media to share a photo with Heydarov, writing the caption: “Everything is ahead, champion.”

Heydarov was withdrawn from Azerbaijan’s national team roster for the championship due to illness. He has been replaced by Rashid Mammadaliyev in the 73 kg weight category.

