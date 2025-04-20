Professional development program for judo coaches in Goranboy concluded - PHOTO

The professional development program organized by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF) for coaches in Goranboy has concluded.

In the last sessions of the program, Fariz Asgarov, physical training coach of national teams, made a presentation on ontogenesis, physical load norms for judo players in younger age groups, creative ways of this process, and sports nutrition, Idman.biz reports.

Head of the ACF Education Department Orkhan Oruczadeh informed the participants about the licensing of clubs and certification of coaches.

In addition, Orkhan Safarov and Asiman Allahverdiyev underwent practical training on important movements for the formation of judo habits in children, the development of coordination and speed.

At the end, the participants took a practical exam and their theoretical knowledge was tested. 29 coaches-teachers who successfully completed the tests were presented with certificates by the ACF.

Coaches from the Ganja-Dashkan, Karabakh, and East Zangezur regions participated in the six-day program.

Idman.biz