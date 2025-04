European Judo Championships Cadets are set to take place in Berlin, the capital of Germany.

The Azerbaijani national team will also compete in the prestigious tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Isa Allahverdi (66 kg) will represent the country in the boys’ division, while Nurana Hajizada (48 kg) will compete in the girls’ category.

The event, scheduled for April 26–27, will bring together over 800 judokas from 40 countries.

