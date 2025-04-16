Rustam Orujov appointed to key role at Saudi Arabia’s National Olympic Committee – EXCLUSIVE

Former Azerbaijani national judoka Rustam Orujov has taken on a new role in the world of international sports administration.

The Olympic medalist has been appointed as the Performance Director at the Saudi Arabian National Olympic Committee, Idman.biz reports.

In this new position, Orujov will be responsible for driving the development of judo across the country — a key focus of his assignment.

A finalist at the Rio 2016 Olympics and World Championships, the 33-year-old veteran retired competitive judo in 2023.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz