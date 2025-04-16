16 April 2025
EN

Rustam Orujov appointed to key role at Saudi Arabia’s National Olympic Committee – EXCLUSIVE

Judo
News
16 April 2025 17:13
102
Rustam Orujov appointed to key role at Saudi Arabia’s National Olympic Committee – EXCLUSIVE

Former Azerbaijani national judoka Rustam Orujov has taken on a new role in the world of international sports administration.

The Olympic medalist has been appointed as the Performance Director at the Saudi Arabian National Olympic Committee, Idman.biz reports.

In this new position, Orujov will be responsible for driving the development of judo across the country — a key focus of his assignment.

A finalist at the Rio 2016 Olympics and World Championships, the 33-year-old veteran retired competitive judo in 2023.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

60 judokas take belt rank exams – PHOTO
18:00
Judo

60 judokas take belt rank exams – PHOTO

A belt rank exam has been held at the National Training Center for Judo Teams, organized by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation
Azerbaijan’s golden journey on the European Tatami - HISTORICAL REVIEW
14 April 15:59
Judo

Azerbaijan’s golden journey on the European Tatami - HISTORICAL REVIEW

Since gaining independence in 1991, Azerbaijani judokas have consistently represented the nation on the European stage
Azerbaijani judokas conclude training camp in Hungary
14 April 14:59
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas conclude training camp in Hungary

The Azerbaijan national judo team has wrapped up its training camp in Hungary
Judo hall inaugurated in Tartar - PHOTO
14 April 09:23
Judo

Judo hall inaugurated in Tartar - PHOTO

A new judo hall has officially opened within the Tartar Olympic Sports Complex
Heydarov, Kotsoiev and others continue training in Hungary - PHOTO
11 April 17:35
Judo

Heydarov, Kotsoiev and others continue training in Hungary - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national judo team is continuing its training camp in Hungary
Teenage judokas at international training camp – PHOTO
10 April 18:09
Judo

Teenage judokas at international training camp – PHOTO

Members of Azerbaijan's national teams composed of teenage judokas have attended an international training camp in Teplice, Czech Republic

Most read

Can Real Madrid stage another epic comeback?
15 April 15:30
Football

Can Real Madrid stage another epic comeback?

The spotlight is on the Champions League quarter-final second leg as fans eagerly await to see if Real Madrid can overturn their 0-3 loss

Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history - FULL RANKING
14 April 13:28
Football

Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history - FULL RANKING

IFFHS has released its latest list of players with the most wins in national league matches
WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO
10:39
Tennis

WATCH: Harriet Dart apologizes after on-court deodorant remark: “I truly regret it” - PHOTO

British tennis player Harriet Dart apologizes for on-court comment about opponent’s hygiene
WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances
14:53
Football

WATCH: Thierry Henry interrupts Beckham’s doubt over Arsenal's Champions League chances

“Do you remember what happened the last time?”