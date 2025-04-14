15 April 2025
EN

Azerbaijan’s golden journey on the European Tatami - HISTORICAL REVIEW

Judo
News
14 April 2025 15:59
60
Azerbaijan’s golden journey on the European Tatami - HISTORICAL REVIEW

With less than 10 days left until the start of the 2024 European Judo Championships in Podgorica, Montenegro, it's the perfect time to reflect on Azerbaijan’s rich legacy in this prestigious tournament.

Since gaining independence in 1991, Azerbaijani judokas have consistently represented the nation on the European stage. Our very first medal—and championship title—came in 1992, Idman.biz reports.

At the event held in Paris, Nazim Huseynov claimed gold while competing as part of the CIS team. Just three months later, he topped the podium again at the Barcelona Olympics, cementing his place in Azerbaijani sports history.

Medal tally:

Gold: 16

Silver: 16

Bronze: 24

Total: 56

Huseynov’s 1992 gold under the CIS flag is included in the tally.

One of the bronze medals was won by the men's team at the 2016 European Championships in Kazan. The team featured: Vugar Shirinli, Rustam Orujov, Rustam Alimli, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elxan Mammadov, Ushangi Kokauri, Tarlan Karimov, Fagan Guluzade, and Shahin Gahramanli (the last three were on the roster but did not compete).

The 2015 Baku and 2019 Minsk European Games also served as European Championships.

European Champions of Azerbaijan (9 athletes, 23 golds)

Some athletes have won multiple European titles:

1. Hidayat Heydarov – 4x Champion (2017, 2022, 2023, 2024)

2. Elchin Ismayilov – 3x Champion (2000, 2001, 2005)

3. Nazim Huseynov – 2x Champion (1992, 1993)

4. Elnur Mammadli – 2x Champion (2006, 2011)

5. Rustam Orujov – 2016

6. Elkhan Mammadov – 2017

7. Orkhan Safarov – 2020

8. Zelym Kotsoiev – 2023

9. Eljan Hajiyev – 2024

Notably, Elchin Ismayilov (60 kg, 66 kg) and Elnur Mammadli (73 kg, 81 kg) have won gold in two different weight categories.

Gold medal breakdown by weight classes:

73 kg – 6 golds

60 kg – 4 golds

66 kg – 2 golds

100 kg – 2 golds

81 kg – 1 gold

90 kg – 1 gold

Judokas with the Most European Championship Medals:

1. Hidayat Heydarov – 6 medals (4 gold, 1 silver - 2018, 1 bronze - 2019)

2. Elchin Ismayilov – 5 medals (3 gold, 2 silver - 2002, 2004)

3. Rustam Orujov – 5 medals (1 gold, 1 silver - 2019, 3 bronze - 2017, 2020, 2022)

4. Orkhan Safarov – 4 medals (1 gold, 2 silver - 2015, 2016, 1 bronze - 2017)

5. Elkhan Mammadov – 4 medals (1 gold, 1 silver - 2018, 2 bronze - 2009, 2010)

6. Zelym Kotsoiev – 4 medals (1 gold, 3 bronze - 2018, 2020, 2021)

7. Nazim Huseynov – 3 medals (2 gold, 1 silver - 1994)

8. Rasul Salimov – 3 medals (1 silver - 2001, 2 bronze - 1999, 2000)

9. Kifayat Gasimova – 3 medals (1 silver - 2006, 2 bronze - 2007, 2008)

10. Elmar Gasimov – 3 medals (1 silver - 2014, 2 bronze - 2012, 2019)

11. Mammadali Mehdiyev – 3 bronze (2019, 2020, 2022)

12. Elnur Mammadli – 2 gold

13. Irina Kindzerskaya – 1 silver (2020), 1 bronze (2019)

14. Eljan Hajiyev – 1 gold

15. Tarlan Poladov – 1 silver (1993)

16. Mehman Azizov – 1 silver (1998)

17. Tarlan Karimov – 1 silver (2011)

18. Balabay Aghayev – 1 silver (2024)

19. Ilgar Mushkiyev – 1 bronze (2014)

20. Keramet Huseynov – 1 bronze (2021)

• Men’s national team – 1 bronze (2016, team event)

Out of the 56 medals won, 51 were claimed by men and only 5 by women. Only two female judokas have stood on the podium:

Kifayat Gasimova – 3 medals (1 silver, 2 bronze)

Irina Kindzerskaya – 2 medals (1 silver, 1 bronze)

All 16 of Azerbaijan’s gold medals have been won by male athletes.

Most Successful Years: 2017, Warsaw – 2 gold, 3 bronze, 2019, Minsk – 1 silver, 4 bronze, 2020, Prague – 1 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze, 2024, Zagreb – Best result in medal quality: 2 gold, 1 silver.

As the countdown to Podgorica continues, Azerbaijan’s judokas look to add new pages to a history already filled with pride, perseverance, and podium finishes.

Elmar Rza

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani judokas conclude training camp in Hungary
14 April 14:59
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas conclude training camp in Hungary

The Azerbaijan national judo team has wrapped up its training camp in Hungary
Judo hall inaugurated in Tartar - PHOTO
14 April 09:23
Judo

Judo hall inaugurated in Tartar - PHOTO

A new judo hall has officially opened within the Tartar Olympic Sports Complex
Heydarov, Kotsoiev and others continue training in Hungary - PHOTO
11 April 17:35
Judo

Heydarov, Kotsoiev and others continue training in Hungary - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national judo team is continuing its training camp in Hungary
Teenage judokas at international training camp – PHOTO
10 April 18:09
Judo

Teenage judokas at international training camp – PHOTO

Members of Azerbaijan's national teams composed of teenage judokas have attended an international training camp in Teplice, Czech Republic
Zelym Kotsoiev: "I thought I would rest for six months after the Olympics" – VIDEO
10 April 16:52
Judo

Zelym Kotsoiev: "I thought I would rest for six months after the Olympics" – VIDEO

The International Judo Federation has released a video dedicated to Olympic champion Zelym Kotsoiev
Azerbaijani team to compete at European Cup in Tbilisi
10 April 15:00
Judo

Azerbaijani team to compete at European Cup in Tbilisi

Azerbaijan’s national judo team will take part in the Cadet European Cup 2025

Most read

Pregnant volleyball player played in Brazil - VIDEO
13 April 16:23
Volleyball

Pregnant volleyball player played in Brazil - VIDEO

An unusual incident occurred in the Brazilian Women's Volleyball Super League
Historic Deal Signed Between Azerbaijan and UFC - Baku to Host Its First-Ever UFC Event - PHOTO
12 April 09:49
Other

Historic Deal Signed Between Azerbaijan and UFC - Baku to Host Its First-Ever UFC Event - PHOTO

The signing ceremony took place in Miami, confirming that the globally renowned UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) will host its debut event in Azerbaijan on June 21 at the Baku Crystal Hall
First hat-trick on the road
12 April 11:17
Football

First hat-trick on the road

Qarabag player Leandro Andrade scored 3 goals in the match against Sabail in the XXX round
Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history - FULL RANKING
14 April 13:28
Football

Ronaldo tops list of most wins in league history - FULL RANKING

IFFHS has released its latest list of players with the most wins in national league matches