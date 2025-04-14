Azerbaijan’s golden journey on the European Tatami - HISTORICAL REVIEW

With less than 10 days left until the start of the 2024 European Judo Championships in Podgorica, Montenegro, it's the perfect time to reflect on Azerbaijan’s rich legacy in this prestigious tournament.

Since gaining independence in 1991, Azerbaijani judokas have consistently represented the nation on the European stage. Our very first medal—and championship title—came in 1992, Idman.biz reports.

At the event held in Paris, Nazim Huseynov claimed gold while competing as part of the CIS team. Just three months later, he topped the podium again at the Barcelona Olympics, cementing his place in Azerbaijani sports history.

Medal tally:

Gold: 16

Silver: 16

Bronze: 24

Total: 56

Huseynov’s 1992 gold under the CIS flag is included in the tally.

One of the bronze medals was won by the men's team at the 2016 European Championships in Kazan. The team featured: Vugar Shirinli, Rustam Orujov, Rustam Alimli, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elxan Mammadov, Ushangi Kokauri, Tarlan Karimov, Fagan Guluzade, and Shahin Gahramanli (the last three were on the roster but did not compete).

The 2015 Baku and 2019 Minsk European Games also served as European Championships.

European Champions of Azerbaijan (9 athletes, 23 golds)

Some athletes have won multiple European titles:

1. Hidayat Heydarov – 4x Champion (2017, 2022, 2023, 2024)

2. Elchin Ismayilov – 3x Champion (2000, 2001, 2005)

3. Nazim Huseynov – 2x Champion (1992, 1993)

4. Elnur Mammadli – 2x Champion (2006, 2011)

5. Rustam Orujov – 2016

6. Elkhan Mammadov – 2017

7. Orkhan Safarov – 2020

8. Zelym Kotsoiev – 2023

9. Eljan Hajiyev – 2024

Notably, Elchin Ismayilov (60 kg, 66 kg) and Elnur Mammadli (73 kg, 81 kg) have won gold in two different weight categories.

Gold medal breakdown by weight classes:

73 kg – 6 golds

60 kg – 4 golds

66 kg – 2 golds

100 kg – 2 golds

81 kg – 1 gold

90 kg – 1 gold

Judokas with the Most European Championship Medals:

1. Hidayat Heydarov – 6 medals (4 gold, 1 silver - 2018, 1 bronze - 2019)

2. Elchin Ismayilov – 5 medals (3 gold, 2 silver - 2002, 2004)

3. Rustam Orujov – 5 medals (1 gold, 1 silver - 2019, 3 bronze - 2017, 2020, 2022)

4. Orkhan Safarov – 4 medals (1 gold, 2 silver - 2015, 2016, 1 bronze - 2017)

5. Elkhan Mammadov – 4 medals (1 gold, 1 silver - 2018, 2 bronze - 2009, 2010)

6. Zelym Kotsoiev – 4 medals (1 gold, 3 bronze - 2018, 2020, 2021)

7. Nazim Huseynov – 3 medals (2 gold, 1 silver - 1994)

8. Rasul Salimov – 3 medals (1 silver - 2001, 2 bronze - 1999, 2000)

9. Kifayat Gasimova – 3 medals (1 silver - 2006, 2 bronze - 2007, 2008)

10. Elmar Gasimov – 3 medals (1 silver - 2014, 2 bronze - 2012, 2019)

11. Mammadali Mehdiyev – 3 bronze (2019, 2020, 2022)

12. Elnur Mammadli – 2 gold

13. Irina Kindzerskaya – 1 silver (2020), 1 bronze (2019)

14. Eljan Hajiyev – 1 gold

15. Tarlan Poladov – 1 silver (1993)

16. Mehman Azizov – 1 silver (1998)

17. Tarlan Karimov – 1 silver (2011)

18. Balabay Aghayev – 1 silver (2024)

19. Ilgar Mushkiyev – 1 bronze (2014)

20. Keramet Huseynov – 1 bronze (2021)

• Men’s national team – 1 bronze (2016, team event)

Out of the 56 medals won, 51 were claimed by men and only 5 by women. Only two female judokas have stood on the podium:

Kifayat Gasimova – 3 medals (1 silver, 2 bronze)

Irina Kindzerskaya – 2 medals (1 silver, 1 bronze)

All 16 of Azerbaijan’s gold medals have been won by male athletes.

Most Successful Years: 2017, Warsaw – 2 gold, 3 bronze, 2019, Minsk – 1 silver, 4 bronze, 2020, Prague – 1 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze, 2024, Zagreb – Best result in medal quality: 2 gold, 1 silver.

As the countdown to Podgorica continues, Azerbaijan’s judokas look to add new pages to a history already filled with pride, perseverance, and podium finishes.

Elmar Rza

Idman.biz