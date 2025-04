Azerbaijan’s national judo team will take part in the Cadet European Cup, set to be held this April in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The team will be represented by 35 athletes—16 boys and 19 girls—who will compete across 16 weight categories, Idman.biz reports.

Host nation Georgia will field the largest delegation with 118 judokas.

In total, teams from 15 countries are expected to participate in the European Cup.

