Judo belt grading exam to be held in Nakhchivan

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation will organise an official belt grading exam on 25 April in Nakhchivan as part of its efforts to standardise athlete development.

The exam will take place at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex and is open to all judo practitioners aged seven and above. Belt levels will be assigned based on age categories and technical ability, in line with federation guidelines.

Successful candidates will receive official belts and certificates issued by the federation, marking their progression within the sport. The initiative forms part of a broader system aimed at improving structure and transparency in judo training across the country.

Notably, from this year onwards, athletes without an official belt rank will not be permitted to compete in tournaments, underlining the importance of certification for participation in domestic competitions.