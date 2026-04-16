16 April 2026
EN

Saeid Mollaei: “I see this appointment as a continuation of my journey” – EXCLUSIVE

Judo
Interview
16 April 2026 12:58
18
Saeid Mollaei: “I see this appointment as a continuation of my journey” – EXCLUSIVE

Former Azerbaijan national team judoka Saeid Mollaei has opened a new chapter in his career after being appointed chairman of the Judo Committee of the International Blind Sports Federation.

Speaking to Idman.Biz, Mollaei revealed that his connection with para judo goes back several years. “I have already worked with the German IBSA team, although not on a permanent basis. I was there to help. Later, I attended the Para Judo Grand Prix in Tbilisi, which became my first official event as a member of the joint IBSA/IJF working commission. I look forward to continuing this cooperation and seeing how we can take para judo to a new level,” said the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist.

Mollaei also shared his personal philosophy about the sport. “I live in Germany, and judo is my life. I enjoy working, especially with young people. I like teaching them what I know, and they are eager to learn. It is easy for me to work with young athletes, but above all, I am happy to be involved in judo,” he noted.

His appointment comes at a crucial stage for the sport, with preparations already under way for the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles. As judo continues to play a significant role within the Paralympic movement, Mollaei’s new position is seen as part of a broader effort to make the discipline more inclusive and accessible for visually impaired athletes worldwide.

Having already contributed through the joint commission between the International Judo Federation and IBSA, Mollaei is expected to play a key role in strengthening cooperation between the organisations. In his new role, he will oversee the development of IBSA judo, bringing both competitive experience and a deep understanding of the sport.

“With the support of Marius Vizer, the IJF remains fully committed to developing inclusive judo in close partnership with IBSA. Together, they continue to create opportunities for athletes, ensuring that talent, determination and passion can thrive regardless of circumstances,” Mollaei added.

Reflecting on his appointment, he described it as a natural step forward. “I see this appointment as a continuation of my journey. It is a new way to give back to the sport that shaped me. For the global judo community, it is also a powerful reminder that judo is not only about competition, but about values, opportunity and the ability to change lives,” he concluded.

Zaki Feyzullayev
Idman.Biz
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