Azerbaijan youth judo team complete training camp in Poland

Azerbaijan’s youth national judo team has completed an international training camp in the Polish city of Bielsko-Biala, İdman.Biz reports.

The preparation process took place from 18 to 20 May under the organisation of the European Judo Union and formed part of the team’s build-up to the upcoming continental championship, İdman.Biz reports.

The camp was supervised by boys’ national team head coach Emin Iskandarov, coaches Nijat Shikhalizade and Kotaro Sasaki, as well as girls’ national team head coach Elnur Ismayilov and coach Amrah Ahmadov.

The Azerbaijani judokas are preparing for the European Youth Championships, which will be held in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, from 29 June to 2 July.

Azerbaijan continues to invest heavily in youth judo development, with the country regularly producing medal contenders at European and world level across multiple age categories.