Azerbaijani judokas claim two medals at Oshchepkov memorial tournament - PHOTO

Azerbaijani judokas delivered a strong performance at the international Vasily Oshchepkov Memorial youth tournament held in Khabarovsk.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Azerbaijan was represented by five athletes at the competition and finished the event with one gold and one bronze medal.

Polad Hasanli produced an impressive run in the under-81kg category, defeating all of his opponents to secure the gold medal and top place on the podium.

Meanwhile, Zameddin Bagirov added another medal to the national team’s tally after claiming bronze in the under-66kg division.

The tournament attracted around 300 judokas from 13 different countries, providing valuable international experience for young athletes competing against strong opposition from across the region.

Azerbaijan has continued to place significant emphasis on youth development in judo in recent years, with the country regularly producing promising talents capable of competing at major European and world events.