4 May 2026
EN

Six Azerbaijani judokas ranked in world top five

Judo
News
4 May 2026 15:54
22
Six Azerbaijani judokas ranked in world top five

Six Azerbaijani judokas are currently ranked among the top five in the updated world rankings.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the International Judo Federation (IJF) has published its latest world rankings as of 4 May.

In the under-60 kg category, Balabay Aghayev (3658 points) sits fourth, having dropped from first place. In the 66 kg division, Ruslan Pashayev (3593) remains fifth. Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg, 4046) also holds fifth place in his category.

At 81 kg, Zelim Tckaev (3562) has slipped one position and is ranked fifth. Another Olympic champion, Zelim Kotsoiev (100 kg, 5120), continues to occupy second place, the highest ranking among Azerbaijani athletes. In the heavyweight division, Ushangi Kokauri (3682) has climbed two spots to break into the top five.

The only category where Azerbaijan is not represented in the top five is under 90 kg, where Murad Fatiyev (2656) is ranked ninth.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s leading judokas last competed at the European Championships in Tbilisi from 16 to 19 April, where they won four medals. Hidayat Heydarov claimed silver, while Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg), Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) and Zelim Tckaev (81 kg) secured bronze medals.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Judo belt grading exam to be held in Nakhchivan
22 April 16:36
Judo

Judo belt grading exam to be held in Nakhchivan

New federation rules make certification mandatory for competition participation
Zelim Kotsoiev: “We need to prepare well to dominate everyone in Baku” – INTERVIEW İDMAN.BİZ
22 April 14:29
Judo

Zelim Kotsoiev: “We need to prepare well to dominate everyone in Baku” – INTERVIEW İDMAN.BİZ

Despite Azerbaijani judokas winning three medals at the recent European Championships in Tbilisi, the overall result was disappointing for the national team as no gold medals were secured
Tckayev wins bronze as Azerbaijan add to medal tally at European Judo Championships
18 April 16:45
Judo

Tckayev wins bronze as Azerbaijan add to medal tally at European Judo Championships

Strong performances in Tbilisi see Azerbaijan secure another podium finish
Hidayat Heydarov claims European silver after strong run in Tbilisi
17 April 17:22
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov claims European silver after strong run in Tbilisi

Olympic champion falls to home favourite Shavdatuashvili in 73kg final
Hidayat Heydarov eyes fifth European title
17 April 11:47
Judo

Hidayat Heydarov eyes fifth European title

Olympic champion begins campaign in Tbilisi with opening bout against Greece’s Tsaparas
EJU: “A new chapter in the rivalry between Kotsoev and Sulamanidze is brewing in Tbilisi”
16 April 14:41
Judo

EJU: “A new chapter in the rivalry between Kotsoev and Sulamanidze is brewing in Tbilisi”

Azerbaijan’s Olympic champion aims to reclaim European gold

Most read

Strickland launches fresh rant at Chimaev and UFC restrictions ahead of clash
2 May 10:25
MMA

Strickland launches fresh rant at Chimaev and UFC restrictions ahead of clash

Former champion criticises promotion over face-off cancellation and camp limitations
La Liga: Barcelona one step from title, Atletico face Valencia test
2 May 15:27
Football

La Liga: Barcelona one step from title, Atletico face Valencia test

Catalans could seal the championship as early as Matchday 34, while Atletico risk complicating their push for a Champions League place
Serie A: Inter close to title, Como and Roma chasing Juventus
2 May 16:10
Football

Serie A: Inter close to title, Como and Roma chasing Juventus

The key intrigue of the round is whether Como can close in on the top four and whether Napoli can delay Inter’s title celebrations
Lewandowski close to Juventus move as contract talks with Barcelona stall
2 May 14:42
Football

Lewandowski close to Juventus move as contract talks with Barcelona stall

Veteran striker reportedly agrees one-year deal in Turin amid wage dispute