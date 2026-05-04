Six Azerbaijani judokas ranked in world top five

Six Azerbaijani judokas are currently ranked among the top five in the updated world rankings.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the International Judo Federation (IJF) has published its latest world rankings as of 4 May.

In the under-60 kg category, Balabay Aghayev (3658 points) sits fourth, having dropped from first place. In the 66 kg division, Ruslan Pashayev (3593) remains fifth. Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg, 4046) also holds fifth place in his category.

At 81 kg, Zelim Tckaev (3562) has slipped one position and is ranked fifth. Another Olympic champion, Zelim Kotsoiev (100 kg, 5120), continues to occupy second place, the highest ranking among Azerbaijani athletes. In the heavyweight division, Ushangi Kokauri (3682) has climbed two spots to break into the top five.

The only category where Azerbaijan is not represented in the top five is under 90 kg, where Murad Fatiyev (2656) is ranked ninth.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s leading judokas last competed at the European Championships in Tbilisi from 16 to 19 April, where they won four medals. Hidayat Heydarov claimed silver, while Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg), Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) and Zelim Tckaev (81 kg) secured bronze medals.