Hidayat Heydarov eyes fifth European title

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov could make history today by becoming a five-time European champion as he begins his campaign at the European Judo Championships in Tbilisi, Idman.Biz reports.

The Azerbaijani star, competing in the 73kg division, will face Konstantinos Tsaparas in the round of 32. A strong run through the draw could see Heydarov add to his already impressive record, having previously claimed continental gold in 2017, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Heydarov enters the tournament as one of the favourites in his category, with expectations high following his Olympic success and consistent performances on the international stage. His potential fifth title would further cement his status as one of Europe’s leading judokas of his generation.

Azerbaijan have already made a solid start to the championships. On the opening day, Ahmad Yusifov (60kg) and Turan Bayramov (66kg) both secured bronze medals, contributing to the team’s early medal tally.

The European Championships will run until April 19, with several more Azerbaijani athletes still to compete in Tbilisi.