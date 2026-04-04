Ganja hosts European Cup for cadet judokas

The European Cup for cadet judokas gets underway today in Ganja, as Azerbaijan hosts one of the key youth judo events on the continental calendar, İdman.Biz reports.

A total of 127 Azerbaijani athletes, including 92 boys and 35 girls, are set to step onto the tatami, highlighting the country’s strong representation at the tournament. The event provides an important platform for young judokas to gain international experience and test themselves against high-level opposition.

Alongside the host nation, competitors from Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Portugal, Tajikistan, Turkey and the United States will also take part, giving the competition a diverse and competitive field.

The European Cup is being held at the Ganja Sports Palace and will run until 5 April, with medals at stake across multiple weight categories as the next generation of judokas aim to make their mark on the international stage.