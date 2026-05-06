Azerbaijan to send 11 judokas to Astana Grand Slam

International Judo Federation has confirmed that the Astana Grand Slam will take place in Astana from 8 to 10 May as part of the 2026 World Judo Tour calendar.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Azerbaijan will be represented by 11 judokas across seven weight categories, including six men and five women.

The men’s squad will be guided by senior coaches Elkhan Mammadov and Slavko Tekic, while the women’s national team will be led by head coach Amina Abdellatif alongside senior coach Sascha Herkenrath-Wimar.

The tournament, one of the key ranking events on the international judo calendar, will bring together 303 athletes from 37 countries, including 178 men and 125 women. Valuable qualification points for future major championships and Olympic positioning will also be at stake.

Azerbaijan has established itself as one of Europe’s strongest judo nations in recent years, regularly producing medal contenders at World Championships, European Championships and Olympic events. The Astana Grand Slam will provide another important test for the country’s leading athletes ahead of a busy international season.

The full Azerbaijan squad for the tournament is expected to be announced shortly.