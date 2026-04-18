18 April 2026
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Tckayev wins bronze as Azerbaijan add to medal tally at European Judo Championships

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18 April 2026 16:45
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Tckayev wins bronze as Azerbaijan add to medal tally at European Judo Championships

Azerbaijan’s Zelim Tckayev claimed a bronze medal in the 81kg category at the European Judo Championships in Tbilisi.

According to İdman.Biz, Tckayev defeated Belgium’s Matthias Casse in the bronze medal contest. On his way to the podium, he won his opening bout, progressed through the quarter-finals by overcoming Vasilije Grujicic, and reached the semi-finals, where he lost to Georgia’s Tato Grigalashvili before securing bronze.

Among Azerbaijan’s other representatives competing on the same day, Sudaba Aghayeva (70kg) started confidently with two victories but was eliminated in the round of 16. Omar Rajabli (81kg) and Murad Fatiyev (90kg) also exited the tournament without reaching the medal stage.

Earlier in the competition, Hidayat Heydarov won silver in the 73kg category, while Ahmad Yusifov (60kg) and Turan Bayramov (66kg) both secured bronze medals.

Azerbaijan are represented by 15 judokas at the tournament, which runs until April 19, as the team continues its campaign in Tbilisi.

Idman.Biz
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