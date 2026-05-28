“Judo is a path of honour” – Kifayat Gasimova on Azerbaijan’s new generation - PHOTO

Former Azerbaijani judoka Kifayat Gasimova has reflected on the transformation of women’s judo in Azerbaijan, saying the sport has become far more accessible for girls compared to when she began her career.

Gasimova, a medallist at European and World Championships who retired after the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games, is now focused on coaching the next generation of athletes.

Speaking to İdman.Biz, the former judoka explained how dramatically the situation has changed over the years.

“During my time there were only three or four girls in judo, and sometimes there were none at all. There were even cases when girls were not allowed to study, let alone practise sport. But now everything has changed. I personally have around 50 students,” Gasimova said.

According to her, the development of women’s judo in Azerbaijan has been strongly influenced by the work of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, including improvements in coaching standards, infrastructure, medical support and international training opportunities.

“In the past there were not enough training halls, and for many children even the nearest gym was too far away. Now it is possible to train in almost every region. Besides that, judo is one of the most popular sports in the world and one of the most successful sports in Azerbaijan in terms of medals,” she added.

Despite the progress, Gasimova admitted that Azerbaijani women’s judo is still waiting for major success at senior international level.

“There are conditions, the number of athletes is growing, but the results are still modest. Honestly, at the moment I do not see a realistic medal contender among senior women for the European Championships, World Championships or the Olympic Games. Although in judo everything is possible. I think more time is needed,” she explained.

Gasimova did, however, highlight several promising names for the future, including Fidan Alizade, Konul Aliyeva and Aydan Aliyeva. She also expressed confidence in her own young athletes.

“I have small but very fighting girls. I expect results from them in four or five years,” she said.

The former judoka also urged young athletes not to give up when facing difficulties and described judo as more than simply a sport.

“Judo is not just sport, it is a path of honour. You represent your country, raise your flag and hear your anthem — what could be more beautiful than that? Sport strengthens a person physically and mentally. It is also important to understand the philosophy of judo: it is not only about fighting, but also friendship, respect for opponents, discipline and honesty,” Gasimova concluded.