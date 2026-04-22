Zelim Kotsoiev: “We need to prepare well to dominate everyone in Baku” – INTERVIEW İDMAN.BİZ

As a result, the team had to settle for silver won by Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and bronze medals claimed by Ahmed Yusifov (60 kg) and Turan Bayramov (66 kg).

Another Olympic champion, Zelim Kotsoiev (100 kg), was disqualified and was not allowed to compete for bronze, which was awarded without a fight to his main rival Ilia Sulamanidze.

In an exclusive interview with İdman.Biz, Zelim Kotsoiev spoke about his performance.

– How are you feeling after the European Championships?

– Let’s say it’s tough. I’m very disappointed because this is not what I went to Tbilisi for. It’s still hard to accept everything that happened, although there are no other options.

– Was this your first disqualification at a tournament?

– Yes, although in my opinion and according to most experts, I didn’t do anything illegal.

– By the way, your main rival Ilia Sulamanidze lost in the quarter-finals and could have faced you for bronze. It may sound like a conspiracy theory, but it felt like in Tbilisi they didn’t want that bout, given your strong form.

– Honestly, I don’t know, and I don’t want to say anything unnecessary. As for Sulamanidze, our matches are always competitive. I always treat opponents and referees with respect, and I’ve never shown unsportsmanlike behaviour. But this time I don’t understand what happened. Still, I won’t get discouraged — I’ll process it and continue training. The main goal is the home World Championships in October, so now I will focus on preparation...

We just need to prepare so well that at the World Championships in Baku we dominate everyone. Today, it seems you have to win only like that (smiles).

– Despite Hidayat Heydarov losing in the final, many were impressed with his form. Can we expect to see the 2024 version of him again soon?

– Yes, he trains very hard and strictly follows his regime. You know, Hidayat probably spoiled the fans by winning the Olympics, World Championships and European Championships in one year. People got used to it. But in judo it’s very difficult to always stay in top form and keep winning. For example, his opponent in the Tbilisi final, Lasha Shavdatuashvili, is also a highly decorated judoka, a multiple Olympic, world and European medallist, and that final was really tough. It’s impossible to win all the time.

Nevertheless, the fact that Hidayat showed good throws and reached the final already says a lot. I believe he is not yet at his peak, but he is moving in the right direction. I’m very happy for him.

– What are your immediate plans before the World Championships in Baku?

– We will probably compete in Mongolia and China, where Olympic qualification begins. I have already resumed training. Most likely, I will start with the tournament in Mongolia.