Azerbaijan judo team meet federation officials ahead of European Championships - PHOTO

Members of Azerbaijan’s national judo team have met with federation officials ahead of the upcoming European Championships, as preparations enter their final stage, Idman.Biz reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, the meeting was attended by vice-president Elnur Mammadli, executive vice-president Rashad Rasulov, presidential advisor Natiq Bagirov, men’s head coach Richard Trautmann, women’s head coach Amina Abdellatif, as well as the wider coaching staff.

During the gathering, federation representatives expressed their confidence in the athletes and highlighted the importance of the continental event, which is considered one of the key competitions in the international judo calendar. The leadership also shared expectations for strong performances from the Azerbaijani team.

Athletes received final recommendations before the tournament, with particular emphasis placed on discipline, composure and tactical awareness on the tatami. The meeting concluded with officials wishing the team success.

The European Championships will take place from April 16 to 19 in Tbilisi, Georgia. Azerbaijan will be represented by a 15-strong squad, including nine men and six women, aiming to compete for medals at one of the most prestigious events in European judo.

At the European Championships, Azerbaijan will be represented by Balabay Agayev (60 kg), Ahmed Yusifov (60 kg), Turan Bayramov (66 kg), Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), Zelim Tckaev (81 kg), Omar Rajabli (81 kg), Murad Fatiyev (90 kg), Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) and Kanan Nasibov (+100 kg) among the men, as well as Konul Aliyeva (48 kg), Shafag Hamidova (48 kg), Leyla Aliyeva (52 kg), Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (52 kg), Sudaba Agayeva (70 kg) and Madina Kaysinova (+78 kg) in the women’s team.