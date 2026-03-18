Azerbaijan to field 16 judokas at Thuringia Cup in Germany

Azerbaijan will be represented by 16 female judokas at the upcoming Thuringia Cup, set to take place on March 21 in Bad Blankenburg, Germany, Idman.Biz reports.

The traditional international tournament, now in its 32nd edition, is considered an important platform for young athletes to gain competitive experience against European opposition. According to the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, the national team will compete across eight weight categories in the U-18 age group, as part of their preparation for future continental events.

The squad will be led by junior girls’ head coach Elnur Ismayilov and coach Amrah Ahmadov, with the focus on developing emerging talents and testing depth within the national pipeline.

Among those selected are Sunay Salamova and Zahra Guliyeva (40 kg), Nigar Heydarzade, Parvin Sevkhanli and Fatima Abdullayeva (44 kg), Kenul Eyvazli (48 kg), Tovsiya Babayeva (52 kg), Gulnaz Mammadtagiyeva, Syama Velizade and Yagmur Ahmadzade (57 kg), Nazakat Valiyeva, Turkan Mammadli and Zilan Huseynli (63 kg), Rena Ahmadova and Masuma Mammadli (70 kg), as well as Zemfira Aliyeva in the +70 kg category.

The tournament is expected to provide valuable international exposure for the Azerbaijani team as they continue their development within the European judo circuit.