EJU: “A new chapter in the rivalry between Kotsoev and Sulamanidze is brewing in Tbilisi”

One of Azerbaijan’s main hopes at the European Judo Championships, which got under way in Tbilisi today, is Olympic champion Zelim Kotsoev, who is seeded No. 1 in the under-100kg category.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the European Judo Union has highlighted one of the tournament’s key storylines, focusing on the Azerbaijani team leader.

“Kotsoev enters the competition determined to prove his strength. Despite winning Olympic gold and the 2024 world title, the Azerbaijani has additional motivation,” the EJU noted.

The central narrative of the category revolves around his rivalry with Georgia’s Ilia Sulamanidze.

“Despite his Olympic success, the Azerbaijani missed out on European gold last year, losing the title precisely to Sulamanidze.”

Their rivalry now takes on added significance, with the tournament being held on home soil for the Georgian in Tbilisi. Their head-to-head record stands level at 3-3.

History adds further intrigue. Over the past decade, no athlete has successfully defended the European title in this weight class, while a host nation representative has not claimed gold since 1994.

“If Sulamanidze manages to win at home, it could mark the climax of one of the most exciting rivalries,” the EJU emphasised.

Among the other leading contenders is Arman Adamian, the 2023 world champion and 2019 European champion, who has frequently troubled Kotsoev and leads their head-to-head 6-4. Ukraine’s Anton Savitskiy and experienced Dutch judoka Michael Korrel are also expected to challenge for medals.

It is noted that in bouts involving Kotsoev, Sulamanidze and Adamian, the outcome may hinge on a single decisive moment.

“The result will most likely be decided by one explosive action,” the report adds.

The under-100kg division is therefore set to be one of the most competitive at the championships, with Kotsoev aiming not only to justify his status as favourite but also to reclaim the European title.