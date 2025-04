Members of Azerbaijan's youth judo national team have participated in an international training camp in Poznań, Poland.

The three-day training session concludes today, Idman.biz reports.

The camp has been led by the team’s head coach, Rustam Alimli, and coach Elkhan Rajabli. The training camp aimed to prepare the athletes for the Istanbul Junior European Cup 2025, which will take place in Turkiye, on May 3-4.

Idman.biz