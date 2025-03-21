21 March 2025
EN

Grand Slam: Yelkiyev defeated in semifinals - UPDATED

Judo
News
21 March 2025 15:09
17
Grand Slam: Yelkiyev defeated in semifinals

The Grand Slam tournament kicked off today in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia.

On the first day of the competition, a total of five of our judokas participated in four weight categories (3 men and 2 women), Idman.biz reports.

The team will be represented by 11 judokas (7 men and 4 women) across 8 weight classes. The competition will run until March 23.

60 kg
Murad Muradli defeated Jaba Papinashvili (Georgia) in the first round but lost to Enzo Jean (France) in the next match.

66 kg
Rashad Yelkiyev won against Luka Saganelidze (Georgia) in his first match and then triumphed over Francesco Cargnelutti (Italy). In the quarterfinals, he faced Abdurakhim Nutfulloev (Uzbekistan) and secured another victory, advancing to the semifinals. However, he lost to Abrek Naguchev (IJF) on the road to the final. Yelkiyev will continue his journey in the consolation bracket.
Minister Talibov was defeated by Lasha Nadiradze (Georgia) in the opening round.

52 kg
Aydan Veliyeva won her first match against Gal-Od Tserentogtokh (Mongolia) but lost to Amandine Buchard (France) in the next round. In the consolation bracket, she faced Roza Gyertyas (Hungary) but was defeated again, thus ending her campaign.

57 kg
Fidan Alizada was defeated by Bianca Reis (Brazil) in her opening match.

