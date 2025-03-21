Grand Slam: Azerbaijani judokas begin competition in Tbilisi

Today, Azerbaijani judokas will begin their campaign at the Tbilisi Grand Slam in the capital of Georgia.

Five athletes will compete on the opening day across four weight categories—three men and two women, Idman.biz reports.

In the men's division, Murad Muradli (60 kg), Nazir Talibov (66 kg), and Rashad Yelkiyev (66 kg) will battle for medals.

Meanwhile, in the women's competition, Aydan Valiyeva (52 kg) and Fidan Alizada (57 kg) will take to the tatami.

Azerbaijan’s national team is represented by 11 judokas (7 men, 4 women) across eight weight categories. The tournament will conclude on March 23.

