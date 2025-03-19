19 March 2025
Hidayat Heydarov returns to the tatami after nine months

The first competition for Azerbaijani judokas Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoiev after the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics has been announced.

The Executive Vice President of the Judo Federation, Rashad Rasulov, confirmed the news in an interview with Teleqraf, Idman.biz reports.

Both Olympic champions will compete at the European Judo Championships, set to take place from April 23-26 in Podgorica, Montenegro. Heydarov will compete in the 73 kg category, while Kotsoiev will participate in the 100 kg category. The judokas are currently in Japan for a training camp alongside other top Azerbaijani athletes.

At the Paris Olympics, Hidayat Heydarov won the gold medal on July 29, 2024, followed by Zelym Kotsoiev’s victory on July 30, 2024.

Idman.biz

