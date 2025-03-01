1 March 2025
Nine medals from Azerbaijani judokas in February

1 March 2025 15:30
Nine medals from Azerbaijani judokas in February

Azerbaijani judokas won a total of nine medals in World Tour tournaments in February.

In the first competition month of the year, three stages of the Grand Slam were held in Paris, Baku and Tashkent.l, Idman.biz reports.

In the French capital, Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) became the champion, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) and Omar Rajabli (81 kg) won bronze medals.

At Baku tournament held at the National Gymnastics Arena, Zelim Tchkayev (81 kg) won gold, Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) won silver, and Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg), Elshan Asadov (66 kg) and Vusal Galanderzade (73 kg) won bronze.

Finally, Turan Bayramov (60 kg) won a silver medal in the competition continuing in Tashkent.

