Azerbaijani judokas’ opponents revealed for the Tashkent Grand Slam

The draw for the upcoming Grand Slam Judo Tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, has been finalized.

Idman.biz reports that three Azerbaijani judokas will compete in the event, and their first-round opponents have been determined:

Turan Bayramov (60 kg) will face Yuntao Wang (China).

Balabay Agayev (60 kg) enters in the second round and will compete against the winner of Kanatbek Uulu (Kyrgyzstan) vs. Anvarjon Ibrokhimov (Uzbekistan).

Yashar Nacafov (66 kg) awaits the victor of Ramazan Abdullayev (neutral athlete) vs. Hinato Ono (Japan).

The Tashkent Grand Slam will feature 242 athletes from 23 countries and kicks off tomorrow.

