20 February 2025
Zelim Tckaev removed from squad for Tashkent Grand Slam

Judo
News
20 February 2025 10:21
The Azerbaijani national judo team's coaching staff has adjusted the squad ahead of the Grand Slam tournament, set to take place in Tashkent from February 28 to March 2.

Zelim Tckaev (81 kg), who recently claimed victory at the Baku Grand Slam, has been removed from the initial roster, Idman.biz reports.

In his place, Balabay Agayev (60 kg) and Yashar Najafov (66 kg), who had disappointing performances at the recent event in Baku, will be traveling to the Uzbek capital. Additionally, Turan Bayramov (60 kg) is set to make his international debut at the tournament.

The competition is expected to bring together 248 judokas from 23 countries.

Idman.biz

