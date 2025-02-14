IJF: Azerbaijan acts as a locomotive in the field of development and education

“When it comes to judo, Azerbaijan is a country that often comes up in discussions.”

The International Judo Federation has touched on Azerbaijan’s unique place in the field of judo, Idman.biz reports.

“The second stage of the 2025 World Judo Tour will take place in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, from 14th to 16th February. After the Paris Grand Slam, which took place in France two weeks ago, all the counters are reset to zero. For three days, the best judoka in the world will share the laurels of an event that has earned all its letters of nobility over the years.

When it comes to judo, Azerbaijan is a country that often comes up in discussions. To be convinced, it is enough to point out that during the last Olympic Games in Paris, two judokas, Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoiev, won the supreme title, having already won their world titles a few weeks before. Beyond sporting results, Azerbaijan acts as a locomotive in the field of development and education and the ambitions of the national federation are strong for this new cycle that is opening.

During the draw of the grand slam that took place in Baku today, the International Judo Federation was represented by Mr. Mohamed Meridja, Education and Coaching Director, Mr. Ki-Young Jeon, Head Referee Director and Florin Daniel Lascau, Head Referee Director. The organizers were represented by Mr. Aydin Mammadov from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Rashad Rasullu, Azerbaijan Judo Federation Executive Vice President and Mr. Elnur Mammadli, Olympic champion and Azerbaijan Judo Federation Vice-President.

During his opening speech, Mr. Mohamed Meridja declared, "Dear representative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, dear representatives of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, dear judo family, I am very privileged to stand before you today at the opening of the Baku Grand Slam 2025, one of the most prestigious events on the IJF World Judo Tour. Azerbaijan has long been a powerhouse in the world of judo, not only producing world-class athletes but also hosting events that showcase the spirit of our sport. This grand slam is more than just a competition. It is a celebration of unity, friendship and sportsmanship, bringing together judoka from all corners of the world.

On behalf of the IJF President, Mr. Marius Vizer, I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, the government of Azerbaijan and all the organizers and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to make this event a success. Your dedication ensures that judo continues to grow and inspire the next generation of champions. Thank you and good luck"

Mr. Rashad Rasullu said, "Good afternoon to all, dear judo family, dear colleagues of the International Judo Federation, dear friends. On behalf of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, it's a great honor to welcome all of you the Baku Grand Slam draw ceremony.

The grand slam is always a significant and prestigious event for us and we are proud to see so many countries and the best athletes competing in Baku.

The last four years of the Paris Olympic cycle were an important and successful period for us, during which we gained valuable experience and achieved great results including two gold medals at the Paris Games. As we enter a new Olympic cycle, we will find new opportunities and challenges, aiming to improve and achieve even greater successes.

I would like to express my gratitude to the IJF, to the Minister of Youth and Sport of Azerbaijan, and to our sponsors for their support in organizing this prestigious tournament. We are confident that this year's event will uphold the high standards of previous years. I wish everyone a successful event and the best of luck to all the athletes competing in the Baku Grand Slam. Thank you."

On day one and three the competition will begin at 12:00, while on day 2 the preliminary phases will begin at 11:30. Every day the final block will take place at 17:00 and will consist of medal contests only.

For three days, the future of judo will be written in golden letters in Baku, Azerbaijan. Experienced athletes will be in action as well as newcomers, which will make the competition exciting and fun to watch.”

Idman.biz