13 February 2025
Nazim Huseynov expects breakthrough performances at Baku Grand Slam

Judo
News
13 February 2025 10:30
28
Nazim Huseynov expects breakthrough performances at Baku Grand Slam

Olympic judo champion Nazim Huseynov believes that Azerbaijani athletes competing in the Baku Grand Slam are well-prepared to deliver impressive results, particularly in the 60kg to 81kg categories.

Speaking to Idman.biz, Huseynov expressed confidence in the team despite the absence of several key figures, including Hidayat Heydarov (73kg), Zelym Kotsoiev (100kg), Eljan Hajiyev (90kg), and Vugar Talibov (90kg):

“Our leading judokas won’t be participating, but I have great expectations for the athletes stepping onto the mat.”

While acknowledging potential challenges in the heavyweight categories, Huseynov highlighted several names to watch:

“I’m expecting medals from Huseyn Allahyarov, Turan Bayramov, and Ahmad Yusifov in the 60kg division. I believe they will make us proud. In the 81kg category, Zelim Tckaev and Omar Rajabli could deliver breakout performances. Rashad Mammadaliyev in the 73kg division is also a strong contender. However, in the heavyweight classes, things might be tougher. Ushangi Kokauri and Kanan Nasibov are not fully prepared yet. I can't comment on the women's competition as I haven't followed it closely.”

The Baku Grand Slam will take place from February 14 to 16, featuring judokas from 38 countries, with Azerbaijan fielding 33 competitors.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

