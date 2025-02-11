11 February 2025
History of USA judo in Baku

Judo
News
11 February 2025 17:52
The USA Judo has shared insights about the performance of American judo athletes at the upcoming Grand Slam tournament in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the federation highlighted their athletes' past achievements in Azerbaijan.

They emphasized their anticipation for the upcoming event: “This weekend, we will witness the history of USA Judo in Azerbaijan at the Grand Slam tournament.”

Baku has long hosted World Championships and Grand Slam events as part of the World Tour and was the venue for the 2018 World Judo Championships.

The last medal won by Americans in Baku dates back to 2015 when Kayla Harrison (78 kg) earned a bronze medal. In 2013, Nick Delpopolo (73 kg) and in 2021, Mariah Holguin (57 kg), both finished in 5th place.

The tournament will take place from February 14-16.

