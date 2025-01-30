30 January 2025
Moldovan Olympic medalist to compete in Baku

30 January 2025 11:27
Moldovan judoka Denis Vieru, a bronze medalist at the Olympics, will represent his country at the "Grand Slam" judo tournament in Baku from February 14-16.

Idman.biz reports that the 28-year-old athlete is also a two-time bronze medalist at the World Championships and the 2023 European Champion.

Vieru has a strong track record at the Baku "Grand Slam," having reached the podium four times, with two gold medals, one silver, and one bronze.

Although he achieved all his past successes in the 66 kg weight category, Vieru will compete in the 73 kg division at this event.

Joining Vieru in the Moldovan team are Victor Sterpu (73 kg), Petru Pelivan (81 kg), and Mihail Latisev (90 kg).

