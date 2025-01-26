26 January 2025
EN

Azerbaijani judokas claim four medals in Belgium - PHOTO

Judo
News
26 January 2025 11:04
9
Azerbaijani judokas claim four medals in Belgium - PHOTO

Azerbaijani judokas had an impressive showing at the international judo tournament held in Vise, Belgium, securing one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal on the first day of the competition.

Nine male judokas from Azerbaijan competed across four weight categories, Idman.biz reports.

Murad Muradli dominated the 60 kg weight class, defeating all his opponents to claim the gold medal.

In the 73 kg category, Gadir Huseynov earned silver, while Ibrahim Aliyev took bronze. Their teammate Nariman Mirzayev finished in 7th place.

In the +100 kg category, Imran Yusifov secured a silver medal. Meanwhile, Jamal Gamzathanov and Jamal Feyziyev both finished in 5th place.

The tournament kicked off on January 25.

Idman.biz

Related news

10-time Grand Slam winner arrives in Baku
25 January 14:10
Judo

10-time Grand Slam winner arrives in Baku

Georgian national team has received an application to participate in the Grand Slam tournament to be held in Baku
29th country to come to Baku - Kazakhstan
24 January 13:33
Judo

29th country to come to Baku - Kazakhstan

Kazakh judokas will also participate in the Grand Slam tournament to be held in Baku on February 14-16
Heydarov and Kotsoiev among Paris heroes - VIDEO
24 January 12:24
Judo

Heydarov and Kotsoiev among Paris heroes - VIDEO

EJU has created a video featuring Azerbaijani judokas Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoiev, who participated in a photo session
Major overhaul in Azerbaijan’s national judo teams: Trautman appointed as Performance Director - PHOTO
24 January 09:45
Judo

Major overhaul in Azerbaijan’s national judo teams: Trautman appointed as Performance Director - PHOTO

Richard Trautman takes on dual roles as Performance Director and Head Coach
Heydarov and Kotsoiev join Paris 2024 Champions for exclusive photoshoot
23 January 15:31
Judo

Heydarov and Kotsoiev join Paris 2024 Champions for exclusive photoshoot

Two of Azerbaijan's judo stars, Hidayat Heydarov and Zelym Kotsoiev, take part in a photoshoot with Olympic champions
Azerbaijani judokas shine in Aktau with four medals
23 January 13:01
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas shine in Aktau with four medals

Young talents from the Atilla club make their mark at the international judo tournament in Kazakhstan

Most read

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison
23 January 15:16
Football

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison

Despite being at a disadvantage in terms of goals, Qarabag leads in numerous key statistics

Spell Remains: Qarabag Miss Out on Playoffs - PHOTO - VIDEO
23 January 23:42
Football

Spell Remains: Qarabag Miss Out on Playoffs - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, Azerbaijan champion Qarabag played their next match in European competitions
Clash in Rome before Lazio vs. Real Sociedad game – Several injured
23 January 16:01
Football

Clash in Rome before Lazio vs. Real Sociedad game – Several injured

Violence erupts between fans of Lazio and Real Sociedad in the heart of Rome

Chelsea set to sign Kazakhstan’s Dastan Satpayev for 4.3 million euros
24 January 10:45
Football

Chelsea set to sign Kazakhstan’s Dastan Satpayev for 4.3 million euros

16-year-old striker’s transfer from Kayrat to Chelsea sets a new record in Kazakhstan football history