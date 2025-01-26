Azerbaijani judokas claim four medals in Belgium - PHOTO

Azerbaijani judokas had an impressive showing at the international judo tournament held in Vise, Belgium, securing one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal on the first day of the competition.

Nine male judokas from Azerbaijan competed across four weight categories, Idman.biz reports.

Murad Muradli dominated the 60 kg weight class, defeating all his opponents to claim the gold medal.

In the 73 kg category, Gadir Huseynov earned silver, while Ibrahim Aliyev took bronze. Their teammate Nariman Mirzayev finished in 7th place.

In the +100 kg category, Imran Yusifov secured a silver medal. Meanwhile, Jamal Gamzathanov and Jamal Feyziyev both finished in 5th place.

The tournament kicked off on January 25.

Idman.biz