23 January 2025
EN

Azerbaijani judokas shine in Aktau with four medals

Judo
News
23 January 2025 13:01
11
Azerbaijani judokas shine in Aktau with four medals

Judokas from the Atilla club delivered an impressive performance at the international tournament held in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The Azerbaijani team participated in competitions for younger age groups, Idman.biz reports.

In the youth category, Rasul Malikzada (34 kg) and Zakir Valiyev (55 kg) secured gold medals, showcasing exceptional skill and determination.

In the 38 kg weight category, two Azerbaijani judokas stood on the podium: Ashgin Alizada claimed silver, while Nabi Heydarzada earned bronze.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani judo athletes to compete in Paris Grand Slam
11:39
Judo

Azerbaijani judo athletes to compete in Paris Grand Slam

54 countries have confirmed their participation in the Grand Slam tournament

Zelym Kotsoiev: "Hopeful for a new medal replacement"
22 January 16:08
Judo

Zelym Kotsoiev: "Hopeful for a new medal replacement"

Paris Olympic gold medalist Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) has raised concerns about the condition of his cherished medal
Kazakhstan and Serbia judo teams train in Baku - PHOTO
22 January 14:35
Judo

Kazakhstan and Serbia judo teams train in Baku - PHOTO

An international training camp has been organized in Baku

27 countries confirm participation in the Grand Slam in Baku
22 January 13:49
Judo

27 countries confirm participation in the Grand Slam in Baku

The number of teams registering for the Judo Grand Slam tournament in Baku continues to rise

Spain’s team for the Grand Slam in Baku
22 January 11:42
Judo

Spain’s team for the Grand Slam in Baku

The team will include four athletes
Meeting held on Adaptive Judo Project - PHOTO
21 January 17:13
Judo

Meeting held on Adaptive Judo Project - PHOTO

The session reviewed the results of the project implemented over the past year

Most read

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
22 January 11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
FCSB reveals starting lineup for Europa League clash against Qarabag
20 January 16:45
Football

FCSB reveals starting lineup for Europa League clash against Qarabag

Gigi Becali surprises fans with two key selections for the Baku match

Ancelotti decides to leave Real Madrid
20 January 17:59
Football

Ancelotti decides to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti has made a definitive decision regarding his future
Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"
21 January 18:19
Football

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has clarified his plans regarding his future with the club