Azerbaijani judokas shine in Aktau with four medals

Judokas from the Atilla club delivered an impressive performance at the international tournament held in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The Azerbaijani team participated in competitions for younger age groups, Idman.biz reports.

In the youth category, Rasul Malikzada (34 kg) and Zakir Valiyev (55 kg) secured gold medals, showcasing exceptional skill and determination.

In the 38 kg weight category, two Azerbaijani judokas stood on the podium: Ashgin Alizada claimed silver, while Nabi Heydarzada earned bronze.

