16 January 2025
Rising participation: 17 teams confirmed for Baku Judo Grand Slam

Judo
16 January 2025 17:46
The number of teams registering for the upcoming Judo Grand Slam in Baku continues to grow, with 17 countries now confirmed to participate in the event scheduled for February 14–16.

The competition, to be held at the National Gymnastics Arena, will feature judokas from nations including Canada, Mongolia, the Czech Republic, the USA, Australia, Belgium, Slovenia, Ukraine, Bahrain, Sweden, Austria, Kosovo, Iraq, Cyprus, Finland, Poland, and Serbia, Idman.biz reports.

Leading the roster of participants is Belgium’s Matthias Casse, the 2021 world champion and one of the sport’s top-ranked athletes.

The increasing number of confirmed teams reflects the global interest in this high-profile tournament, which promises intense competition and exceptional displays of skill.

