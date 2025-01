The training camp organized by the European Judo Union (EJU) in Austria is in full swing.

The Azerbaijan national judo team has entered the second week of their preparations for the new season in Mittersill, Idman.biz reports.

The training sessions, which include Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), will continue until January 15.

Teams from France, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, the Netherlands, and other countries are also participating in the camp.

Idman.biz