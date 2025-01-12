2 Ukrainian winners of Big Slam are coming to Baku again

The judo team of Ukraine has decided on the initial team for the Grand Slam to be held in Baku on February 14-16.

The team included 6 athletes, and two of them were previously promoted to the podium in the capital of Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

Yuliya Kurchenko (78 kg) won a silver medal at the Grand Slam last year, and Dilshod Khalmatov (60 kg) competed in the final in 2022.

The team also includes Artyom Lesyuk (60 kg), Yevgeny Balievsky (+100 kg), Kristina Goman and Diana Semchenko (both +78 kg).

Idman.biz