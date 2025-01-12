12 January 2025
EN

2 Ukrainian winners of Big Slam are coming to Baku again

Judo
News
12 January 2025 14:28
13
2 Ukrainian winners of Big Slam are coming to Baku again

The judo team of Ukraine has decided on the initial team for the Grand Slam to be held in Baku on February 14-16.

The team included 6 athletes, and two of them were previously promoted to the podium in the capital of Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

Yuliya Kurchenko (78 kg) won a silver medal at the Grand Slam last year, and Dilshod Khalmatov (60 kg) competed in the final in 2022.

The team also includes Artyom Lesyuk (60 kg), Yevgeny Balievsky (+100 kg), Kristina Goman and Diana Semchenko (both +78 kg).

Idman.biz

Related news

Australia roster announced for the Baku Grand Slam
9 January 14:53
Judo

Australia roster announced for the Baku Grand Slam

Seven Australian athletes will compete in the tournament in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani Judo Team in Austria: PHOTOS from the intensive training camp
9 January 10:55
Judo

Azerbaijani Judo Team in Austria: PHOTOS from the intensive training camp

The Azerbaijani national judo team is continuing their training camp in Mittersill, Austria
Azerbaijani judo champions train at EJU camp in Austria - PHOTO
8 January 16:50
Judo

Azerbaijani judo champions train at EJU camp in Austria - PHOTO

Hidayat Heydarov, Zelym Kotsoiev, and other Azerbaijani athletes are currently training in Mittersill
Acelya Toprak to compete for Azerbaijan at Paris Grand Slam
8 January 16:23
Judo

Acelya Toprak to compete for Azerbaijan at Paris Grand Slam

The coaching staff of Azerbaijan’s women’s judo team has revealed the name of the first athlete to compete in the Grand Slam tournament in Paris on February 1-2
Baku Judo Grand Slam: Winners to receive up to 5,000 Euros in prize money
8 January 12:01
Judo

Baku Judo Grand Slam: Winners to receive up to 5,000 Euros in prize money

Winners of the upcoming Judo Grand Slam tournament in Baku, set to take place from February 14-16, 2025, will receive a cash prize of 5,000 euros

Azerbaijan Judo Championship set to kick off
7 January 16:51
Judo

Azerbaijan Judo Championship set to kick off

Approximately 800 judokas from various regions of the country, as well as from Sumgait and Baku, will participate, vying for medals in this prestigious event

Most read

Aston Villa unveils 150th anniversary kit for West Ham clash
10 January 12:05
Football

Aston Villa unveils 150th anniversary kit for West Ham clash

The commemorative jersey is entirely black, featuring only the club's logo—a nod to the team’s original black kits before adopting their iconic claret and blue colors
Arif Asadov: “The result is not important, what's important is preparation for the game plan”
10 January 18:32
Football

Arif Asadov: “The result is not important, what's important is preparation for the game plan”

He evaluated the teams’ preparations for the championship
Messi eyes to be back to Europe
11 January 10:16
Football

Messi eyes to be back to Europe

The new deal will keep the Argentine superstar at Inter Miami until the end of 2026
El Clásico set for Spanish Super Cup final - VIDEO
10 January 09:20
Football

El Clásico set for Spanish Super Cup final - VIDEO

The second finalist of the Spanish Super Cup has been determined