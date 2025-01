Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov, Zelym Kotsoiev, and other Azerbaijani athletes are currently training at Austria's European Judo Union (EJU) training camp.

They train twice a day, engaging in sessions and sparring with foreign judokas, as well as Idman.biz reports.

We present a photo report from the Azerbaijan national judo team’s training camp in Mittersill.

Idman.biz