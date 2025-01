Winners of the upcoming Judo Grand Slam tournament in Baku, set to take place from February 14-16, 2025, will receive a cash prize of 5,000 euros.

According to the regulations of the Grand Slam events, silver medalists will be awarded 4,000 euros, while bronze medalists will each receive a 1,500 euro check, Idman.biz reports.

The total prize fund for the Grand Slam tournament is set at 150,000 USD.

The first event of the year will take place in Paris on February 1-2.

Idman.biz