3 January 2025
USA team to compete in Baku Judo GP

3 January 2025 12:49
USA team to compete in Baku Judo GP

The first applications for participation in the Judo Grand Slam tournament in Baku have started arriving.

After Canada and Kosovo, the USA team has expressed its intention to compete in the ranking event scheduled for February 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena, Idman.biz reports.

So far, only one athlete has been included in the initial USA lineup: Jack Yonezuka (73 kg), a two-time world champion in the junior category and an Olympic participant.

The USA team roster may expand in the coming weeks.

Idman.biz

