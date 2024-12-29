29 December 2024
EN

Zelym Kotsoiev: "We want to go down in history as double Olympic champions"

Judo
News
29 December 2024 17:12
16
Zelym Kotsoiev: "We want to go down in history as double Olympic champions"

"I'm currently ranked first in the world, but of course, I don't plan to be satisfied with that. My goal is to continue my winning streak next year."

Azerbaijani judoka Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), Olympic and World Champion, stated in an interview with the European Judo Union (EJU) website.

EJU.net, which presented the top-ranked judokas for 2024, highlighted that Azerbaijan has not settled for just one victory in the World Championship and the Olympics in 2024: "Azerbaijan did not only celebrate one victory in the World Championships or Olympic Games in 2024, but they were able to bathe in the glory once more, as Zelym KOTSOIEV hailed the flag and sounded the national anthem in Abu Dhabi and Paris.

By some coincidence, both Kotsoiev and Heydarov took the Junior World title in 2017 in their respective categories and exactly seven years later have found themselves on top of the world once more. Kotsoiev has consistently found himself on the podium, completing his collection of European titles at cadet, junior and senior level, and as an athlete on the IJF World Judo Tour, can boast 11 Grand Slam medal; three of which are gold."

Kotsoyev emphasized that this year has been very productive for him: "This year has been very productive for me. The result of my hard work was victories in two main tournaments; the World Championships and Olympic Games. Now I have reached the first place in the World Ranking, but of course I am not going to stop there, next year I intend to continue my sure-fire range of competitions.

The motivation is that in the history of Azerbaijan sports, there has never been a two-time Olympic Champion, my friend Heydarov and I, want to go to Los Angeles and go down in history as two-time Olympic champions. See you in 2025! "

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Judo ranking points system remains unchanged in New Year
28 December 16:16
Judo

Judo ranking points system remains unchanged in New Year

Champions of the Grand Prix tournaments, set to take place in Baku, will earn 1000 points
IJF experts conduct seminar for Azerbaijani judo coaches - PHOTO
28 December 14:34
Judo

IJF experts conduct seminar for Azerbaijani judo coaches - PHOTO

The seminar's first session focused on preparing coaches for IJF Academy's practical exams
Heydarov third, Kotsoiev leads Riner – PHOTO
27 December 10:47
Judo

Heydarov third, Kotsoiev leads Riner – PHOTO

IJF has released a list reflecting the points accumulated by the leaders in both men's and women's categories
Last 15 days – The Best Will Be Chosen
26 December 16:25
Judo

Last 15 days – The Best Will Be Chosen

The International Judo Federation (IJF) is conducting a poll to select the top athletes, coaches, and moments across various categories
France unveils judo team for 2024 Paris Grand Slam with exciting lineup
25 December 16:51
Judo

France unveils judo team for 2024 Paris Grand Slam with exciting lineup

The Grand Slam, set to take place in Paris on February 1-2, will introduce new rules for the first time.

Judo season to begin with three Grand Slams
25 December 14:10
Judo

Judo season to begin with three Grand Slams

Three Grand Slams will take place in the final month of winter

Most read

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO
27 December 11:11
Gymnastics

Flight captain killed in plane crash was the father of gymnasts – PHOTO

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva shared the news, revealing that Captain Igor Kshnyakin, was the father of gymnasts Anastasia and Darya Kshnyakina

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation
28 December 10:10
Chess

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen fined and disqualified by FIDE for dress-code violation

The reigning champion was fined $200 for wearing jeans
Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career
09:56
Football

Lionel Messi unveils GOAT 10: Limited-edition wine collection celebrating his legendary career

Priced at €60 (£50) per bottle, the wines are available exclusively on the MM Winemaker website
Men’s World Team 2024 announced
27 December 09:24
Football

Men’s World Team 2024 announced

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has unveiled Men’s World Team 2024