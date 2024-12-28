28 December 2024
Judo ranking points system remains unchanged in New Year

Judo
News
28 December 2024 16:16
11
The rules for awarding ranking points in international judo competitions will remain the same in the upcoming year.

Champions of the Grand Prix tournaments, set to take place in Baku, will earn 1000 points, Idman.biz reports.

Silver medalists will receive 700 points, while bronze medalists will accumulate 500 points.

Additionally, winners of the World Championship will earn 2000 points, finalists will receive 1400 points, and those finishing in third place will add 1000 points to their total.

