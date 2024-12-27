Heydarov third, Kotsoiev leads Riner – PHOTO

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) ranks third in the world based on his accumulated ranking points.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has released a list reflecting the points accumulated by the leaders in both men's and women's categories, Idman.biz reports.

Heydarov holds third place in the combined table with 8004 points. This is the highest score among men, and he trails only female judokas – Canadian Christa Deguchi (10140) and Croatian Barbara Matić (8029).

Our other Olympic champion, Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), ranks seventh with 6812 points, ahead of five-time Olympic champion Teddy Riner from France (6800).

Idman.biz