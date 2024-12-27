27 December 2024
EN

Heydarov third, Kotsoiev leads Riner – PHOTO

Judo
News
27 December 2024 10:47
14
Heydarov third, Kotsoiev leads Riner – PHOTO

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) ranks third in the world based on his accumulated ranking points.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has released a list reflecting the points accumulated by the leaders in both men's and women's categories, Idman.biz reports.

Heydarov holds third place in the combined table with 8004 points. This is the highest score among men, and he trails only female judokas – Canadian Christa Deguchi (10140) and Croatian Barbara Matić (8029).

Our other Olympic champion, Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg), ranks seventh with 6812 points, ahead of five-time Olympic champion Teddy Riner from France (6800).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Last 15 days – The Best Will Be Chosen
26 December 16:25
Judo

Last 15 days – The Best Will Be Chosen

The International Judo Federation (IJF) is conducting a poll to select the top athletes, coaches, and moments across various categories
France unveils judo team for 2024 Paris Grand Slam with exciting lineup
25 December 16:51
Judo

France unveils judo team for 2024 Paris Grand Slam with exciting lineup

The Grand Slam, set to take place in Paris on February 1-2, will introduce new rules for the first time.

Judo season to begin with three Grand Slams
25 December 14:10
Judo

Judo season to begin with three Grand Slams

Three Grand Slams will take place in the final month of winter
Canada's star judoka Shady Elnahas to miss Baku Grand Slam
24 December 20:39
Judo

Canada's star judoka Shady Elnahas to miss Baku Grand Slam

The Canadian judo team has made changes to its preliminary roster
Laszlo Toth: "2024 has been a very successful year for European judo"
24 December 13:28
Judo

Laszlo Toth: "2024 has been a very successful year for European judo"

He discussed the achievements of the past year and the execution of various plans
Azerbaijani Olympic Champions in IJF's "Judoka of the Year" Nominees – VIDEO
23 December 17:48
Judo

Azerbaijani Olympic Champions in IJF's "Judoka of the Year" Nominees – VIDEO

The voting will end on January 10 next year

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO
25 December 10:20
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is turning heads on social media with a daring dip in an icy pool during his Christmas getaway in Finland’s Lapland
AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO
25 December 15:29
Other

AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO

The Embraer 190, flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometers from Aktau

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days
26 December 10:01
Football

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days

Sporting confirmed that they've sacked the head coach Joao Pereira, who replaced Ruben Amorim in November
Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree
26 December 16:44
Football

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree

The Egyptian footballer shared a family photo in front of a Christmas tree, which has led to criticism from some of his Muslim supporters