France unveils judo team for 2024 Paris Grand Slam with exciting lineup

Judo
News
25 December 2024 16:51
18
The French judo team has unveiled its lineup for the first major competition of the new year – the Grand Slam, which will be held in their home country.

37 athletes are currently part of the French squad for this prestigious event on the global calendar, Idman.biz reports.

Among them are Olympic medalists Luka Mkheidze (60 kg), Joan- Joan-Benjamin Gaba (73 kg), Maksim-Gael Ngayap (90 kg), and Roman Diko (+78 kg). The inclusion of five-time Olympic champion Teddy Riner (+100 kg) is also a possibility.

The Grand Slam, set to take place in Paris on February 1-2, will introduce new rules for the first time.

Idman.biz

