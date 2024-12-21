Heydarov is among the most successful judokas of the year with 4 victories

Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) is among the judokas who won the most gold medals during the season.

One of the leaders of the Azerbaijan national team won 4 championships this year, Idman.biz reports.

First, he won the first place at the Grand Slam tournament in Baku, then he became the European champion in Zagreb, and then he won the world championship in Abu Dhabi. Finally, he won the Olympic title in Paris in brilliant style.

Several other judokas have won the same number of gold medals in 2024, including Olympic champion Krista Deguchi (Canada).

Olympic champion Barbara Matic (Croatia) has 5 gold medals. The leader is the legendary Frenchman Teddy Riner. He has six championships, including two at the Paris Olympics.

Idman.biz