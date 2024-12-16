ACF officials attend seminar on new judo rules

Representatives from the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF) participated in a two-day technical seminar focused on the recently announced rule changes by the International Judo Federation (IJF).

According to the ACF's press service, the event was attended by key figures, including Vice President Elnur Mammadli, Presidential Advisor Natiq Bağırov, National Team Head Coach Richard Trautmann, Referee Manager Matin Rahimli, and referees Arzu Ajalova, Fariz Huseynov, Akif Tahirov, and Nazim Umbayev, Idman.biz reports.

During the seminar, IJF representatives from the Education, Refereeing, and Sports Commissions provided detailed explanations and live demonstrations of the rule changes.

The updated rules, officially announced by the IJF on December 13, were developed following analyses and discussions after the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. These adjustments are aligned with the next Olympic cycle and will take effect from January 1, 2025.

The rules will be tested during the Paris Grand Slam in February 2025 and will remain in place until the 2025 World Championships in June, after which they will be reviewed again.

The seminar provided valuable insights for coaches, referees, and federation officials, ensuring they are prepared for the upcoming changes in the sport.

Idman.biz