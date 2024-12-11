Heydarov and Kotsoiev to end the year as world ranking leaders

Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) are set to maintain their positions at the top of the world rankings as the year concludes.

As usual, the International Judo Federation will publish the final rankings for each weight category at the end of the season, determining the best judokas, Idman.biz reports.

The rankings were updated after the Tokyo Grand Slam, but the final version will be released at the end of the year. As a result, Azerbaijan's star judokas are expected to finish in first place.

Currently, Heydarov has 8004 points, leading by a large margin over Manuel Lombardo of Italy (4532 points), who is ranked second.

Kotsoiev has 7012 points, with Georgia's Iliya Sulamanidze in the next position with 6090 points.

