10 December 2024
Baku Grand Slam among the Top 5 most popular judo tournaments of the year

10 December 2024 14:01
The Grand Slam held in Baku has ranked among the top five most popular judo tournaments of the year, based on the number of participants and countries represented.

The ranking event, held from February 16-18 at the National Gymnastics Arena, saw 404 athletes from 62 countries competing, Idman.biz reports.

The athletes not only fought for medals but also for Olympic ranking points.

This year, the Paris Grand Slam leads the rankings in terms of both country and participant numbers (621 judokas, 107 countries). The Antalya tournament comes second (628 judokas, 93 countries), while Tbilisi completes the top three (531 judokas, 83 countries). Tashkent ranks fourth (495 judokas, 68 countries).

In total, nine Grand Slam tournaments have been held this year.

Idman.biz

