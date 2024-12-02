Ushangi Kokauri to represent Azerbaijan in Judo Champions League

Three-time Olympic participant Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) will represent Azerbaijan in the Judo Champions League for mixed teams.

As reported by Idman.biz, Kokauri is set to travel to Montpellier, France, on December 21, where the club tournament will take place.

In the Champions League registration list, athletes are noted without club affiliations. Currently, 128 judokas from 13 countries are confirmed to participate in the competition. France will have the largest representation, with 38 judokas stepping onto the tatami.

Kokauri was crowned Azerbaijan champion last week.

