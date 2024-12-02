2 December 2024
EN

Ushangi Kokauri to represent Azerbaijan in Judo Champions League

Judo
News
2 December 2024 18:18
20
Ushangi Kokauri to represent Azerbaijan in Judo Champions League

Three-time Olympic participant Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) will represent Azerbaijan in the Judo Champions League for mixed teams.

As reported by Idman.biz, Kokauri is set to travel to Montpellier, France, on December 21, where the club tournament will take place.

In the Champions League registration list, athletes are noted without club affiliations. Currently, 128 judokas from 13 countries are confirmed to participate in the competition. France will have the largest representation, with 38 judokas stepping onto the tatami.

Kokauri was crowned Azerbaijan champion last week.

Idman.biz

Related news

New champions crowned at Azerbaijan Judo Championship - PHOTO
1 December 18:25
Judo

New champions crowned at Azerbaijan Judo Championship - PHOTO

In a nail-biting final, Neftchi emerged victorious over Shusha
Ranking table of Azerbaijani athletes has been announced
1 December 12:03
Judo

Ranking table of Azerbaijani athletes has been announced

Olympic champion judoka Hidayat Heydarov heads the table again
Azerbaijan Championship: Winners in 7 more weight categories to be determined
30 November 09:48
Judo

Azerbaijan Championship: Winners in 7 more weight categories to be determined

On the second day of the tournament, winners will be crowned in seven more weight categories
Opening Ceremony of Azerbaijan Judo Championship - PHOTO
29 November 16:18
Judo

Opening Ceremony of Azerbaijan Judo Championship - PHOTO

The Azerbaijan Judo Championship for both men and women has officially begun
Azerbaijan Judo Championship kicks off
29 November 10:30
Judo

Azerbaijan Judo Championship kicks off

The long-awaited Azerbaijan Judo Championship has officially begun today, featuring both men’s and women’s categories
Azerbaijan claims 1st place at the European Cup
25 November 09:15
Judo

Azerbaijan claims 1st place at the European Cup

Azerbaijani judokas left a mark with their remarkable performance at the Thessaloniki Cadet European Cup 2024 in Greece

Most read

Azerbaijan women's national team faces Russia in Friendly match
10:10
Football

Azerbaijan women's national team faces Russia in Friendly match

The game will take place in Sochi as part of a training camp
Turkish football player was arrested in Germany
30 November 14:37
World football

Turkish football player was arrested in Germany

25-year-old player was found to be a member of a group that organizes drug sales

Clashes strike at Guinea Cup match: Nearly 100 fans dead - VIDEO
10:18
World football

Clashes strike at Guinea Cup match: Nearly 100 fans dead - VIDEO

A tragic incident occurred during the Guinea Cup football match between Nzerekore and Labe
Record-holding Coaches in the Champions League - LIST
1 December 09:20
World football

Record-holding Coaches in the Champions League - LIST

The list of head coaches with the most matches in the history of the UEFA Champions League has been revealed