26 November 2024
Azerbaijan claims 1st place at the European Cup

Judo
News
25 November 2024 09:15
26
Azerbaijani judokas left a mark with their remarkable performance at the Thessaloniki Cadet European Cup 2024 in Greece.

According to Idman.biz, the national team secured an impressive tally of 2 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze medals.

This achievement placed Azerbaijan 2nd overall in the medal standings and 1st among the boys' teams.

• Gold: Zeyd Alasgarov (60 kg), Subhan Akhundov (+90 kg)
• Silver: Fakhri Sahibzada (66 kg)
• Bronze: Anar Guliyev (50 kg), Rustam Gasimzade (55 kg), Said Sharifov (73 kg), Amin Mehdiyev (81 kg), Tunar Farzaliyev (+90 kg)

