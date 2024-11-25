Azerbaijan claims 1st place at the European Cup

Azerbaijani judokas left a mark with their remarkable performance at the Thessaloniki Cadet European Cup 2024 in Greece.

According to Idman.biz, the national team secured an impressive tally of 2 gold, 1 silver, and 5 bronze medals.

This achievement placed Azerbaijan 2nd overall in the medal standings and 1st among the boys' teams.

• Gold: Zeyd Alasgarov (60 kg), Subhan Akhundov (+90 kg)

• Silver: Fakhri Sahibzada (66 kg)

• Bronze: Anar Guliyev (50 kg), Rustam Gasimzade (55 kg), Said Sharifov (73 kg), Amin Mehdiyev (81 kg), Tunar Farzaliyev (+90 kg)

Idman.biz