25 November 2024
EN

Azerbaijani judokas won 4 medals on the first day of the European Cup - PHOTO

Judo
News
24 November 2024 13:59
23
Azerbaijani judokas won 4 medals on the first day of the European Cup - PHOTO

The European Judo Cup among juniors has started in Thessaloniki, Greece.

On the first day of the tournament, Azerbaijani judokas won 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals, Idman.biz reports.

Among the boys, Zeyd Alasgarov (60 kg) won the first place, defeating all his opponents. Fakhri Sahibzade (66 kg) won a silver medal, Anar Guliyev (50 kg) and Rustam Gasimzade (55 kg) won a bronze medal.

Mahammadali Husiyev (55 kg), Ilkin Garayev (60 kg) and Ozgan Guliyev (66 kg) took 5th place, and Emil Huseynli (55 kg) took 7th place.

Idman.biz

Related news

Azerbaijan Judo Federation - 52 Years!
22 November 23:55
Judo

Azerbaijan Judo Federation - 52 Years!

ACF has taken significant steps in nurturing young talents, instilling judo's core values in the broader public, and achieving international success
Azerbaijani judo team roster announced for European Cup
20 November 15:10
Judo

Azerbaijani judo team roster announced for European Cup

Coaches Nijat Shikhalizada and Emin Iskandarov have selected 20 judokas across eight weight categories to represent the nation
Azerbaijani European champion announced the time when he will start training with the national team
18 November 17:44
Judo

Azerbaijani European champion announced the time when he will start training with the national team

"The doctor who operated on me said that my injury is healing quickly"
European Champion: "My biggest dream is to become a World Champion among adults"
18 November 14:00
Judo

European Champion: "My biggest dream is to become a World Champion among adults"

Allahyarov expressed his joy at securing first place
Over 300 judokas to compete in Azerbaijan Championship
16 November 12:53
Judo

Over 300 judokas to compete in Azerbaijan Championship

The championship will take place from November 29 to December 1
European Championship: 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze on day 1 - PHOTO
16 November 00:48
Judo

European Championship: 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze on day 1 - PHOTO

The European U23 Judo Championship kicked off today in Pila, Poland

Most read

Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO
22 November 09:40
Football

Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO

"They say I'm in Saudi Arabia just for the money"
Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary
22 November 16:28
Football

Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary

The draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and playoff stages of the Nations League has been held
Harry Kane breaks Bundesliga record for fastest 50 goals – Full List
23 November 11:57
World football

Harry Kane breaks Bundesliga record for fastest 50 goals – Full List

The list of players who scored their 50th Bundesliga goal in the fewest matches has been revealed
"Did you forget to take a Goalkeeper?": Azerbaijan's turbulent journey in the UEFA Nations League –RESEARCH
23 November 16:10
Football

"Did you forget to take a Goalkeeper?": Azerbaijan's turbulent journey in the UEFA Nations League –RESEARCH

After falling behind to the Baltic nation, conceding six goals remains a painful reminder of the disappointing finish