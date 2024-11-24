Azerbaijani judokas won 4 medals on the first day of the European Cup - PHOTO

The European Judo Cup among juniors has started in Thessaloniki, Greece.

On the first day of the tournament, Azerbaijani judokas won 1 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals, Idman.biz reports.

Among the boys, Zeyd Alasgarov (60 kg) won the first place, defeating all his opponents. Fakhri Sahibzade (66 kg) won a silver medal, Anar Guliyev (50 kg) and Rustam Gasimzade (55 kg) won a bronze medal.

Mahammadali Husiyev (55 kg), Ilkin Garayev (60 kg) and Ozgan Guliyev (66 kg) took 5th place, and Emil Huseynli (55 kg) took 7th place.

